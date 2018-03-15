Crime shooting reported at Northwestern University, police call it ‘hoax’

Chicago: Northwestern University has issued an all-clear after police determined a report of shots fired at a graduate dorm on its main campus in Evanston in the US state of Illinois was a hoax.

Evanston Police Commander Ryan Glew confirmed they received a call around 2.15 p.m. on Wednesday from a person who said he shot his girlfriend at Engelhart graduate residence hall in the university campus, Xinhua reported.

After a search of the dorm and area around it, police found no evidence of a shooting, no victim and no gunman, Glew said. Police said at a press conference they confirmed it was a prank call.

Northwestern University said in a tweet on Wednesday evening that “the report of a man with a gun in Engelhart Hall was a hoax. No danger to the community exists. Police are investigating.”

Acting upon the report of gun shots earlier Wednesday, the university had sent out an alert to all students and faculty, telling them a gunman was reported on the campus and asking people nearby to “seek shelter in a safe place and remain there until further notice.”