Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / World / Court issues bailable warrants against Nawaz Sharif

Court issues bailable warrants against Nawaz Sharif

— By IANS | Oct 26, 2017 12:06 pm
FOLLOW US:

AFP PHOTO / AAMIR QURESHI

Islamabad: An accountability court on Thursday issued bailable warrants against ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in cases relating to two of his properties, the media reported.

The Islamabad-based court wrapped up the first hearing in the Sharif family’s London flats case after grilling the former leader’s guranteer about his absence from the hearing, reports Dawn news.  The bailable warrants were issued for the Flagship Investment case and the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment case.

Also Read: Pak high court accepts petition to prevent Nawaz Sharif from heading PML-N

Meanwhile, the hearing on the Avenfield flats in London was adjourned until November 3.  The court had indicted Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain Mohammad Safdar on October 19 in connection with a case pertaining to the Avenfield flats filed against them by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).


The former Prime Minister was separately indicted in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment cases.  All three accused pleaded not guilty to the charges, Dawn news reported.   Nawaz Sharif’s sons Hassan and Hussain Nawaz were named co-accused in the charge-sheet.  Maryam and Safdar appeared before the court on Thursday but Nawaz Sharif failed to appear in as he is currently in Saudi Arabia with his mother.

A five-member bench of the Supreme Court on July 28 had directed the NAB to file cases against Nawaz Sharif and his children in six weeks in the accountability court and directed the trial court to decide the cases within six months.  The former premier and his two sons have been named in all three NAB cases, while Maryam and Safdar were named only in the Avenfield case.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • A timely booster for the economy

    A comprehensive package to boost economic growth was on the cards, especially after the rather poor numbers last quarter. Thanks…

  • Will robots take your job? Well, that depends. . .

    At the recently concluded World Economic Forum (WEF) conference, one topic that caught the imagination of almost everyone was “Artificial…

  • Air pollution continues to play havoc

    new_delhi_air_pollutionThe realisation that pollution is playing havoc with our lives continues to elude Indians. We are indeed living from moment…

  • Shutting out media sunlight

    The Rajasthan Government could not have anticipated the widespread protests against the ordinance aimed at controlling the reporting and investigation…

  • Discernible anger against BJP

    The prestige connected with winning the ensuing assembly elections particularly in Gujarat being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state cannot…