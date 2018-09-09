Company offers to drop Stormy Daniels’ hush-money agreement           

Washington: The company set up by Donald Trump’s former personal attorney offered on Friday to rescind Stormy Daniels’ hush-money agreement and drop its planned USD 20 million lawsuit against the porn actress for allegedly violating the deal.

An attorney for Essential Consultants said the company wants Daniels to repay the $130,000 she was paid as part of the nondisclosure agreement, which was signed days before the 2016 presidential election. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006.

Meanwhile, Daniels described feeling scared of “some pissed-off Trump supporter or fan coming after me.