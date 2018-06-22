Columnist Charles Krauthammer dies at 68

Washington D.C.: Pulitzer Prize-winning Columnist, Charles Krauthammer, whose weekly column was syndicated to more than 400 publications worldwide, has died at the age of 68. Krauthammer had announced on June 8 that doctors had given him just weeks to live, reported the Variety.

In a statement he had written, “This is the final verdict. My fight is over.” Krauthammer said he had been recovering from the surgery since last year to remove a cancerous tumor in his abdomen, and while he has been gradually making my way back to health, recent tests showed that cancer has returned and was spreading rapidly.

“I wish to thank my doctors and caregivers, whose efforts have been magnificent. My dear friends, who have given me a lifetime of memories and whose support has sustained me through these difficult months. And all of my partners at The Washington Post, Fox News, and Crown Publishing,” he further wrote.

Born on March 13, 1950, in New York City, Krauthammer’s family moved to Montreal when he was young, and he later attended McGill University before pursuing a medical degree at Harvard. During his first year at Harvard Medical School, Krauthammer became permanently paralyzed from the waist down after a diving board accident that severed his spinal cord at C5.

In the 1980s, Krauthammer began his career as a columnist and political commentator. In August 2017, due to his battle with cancer, Krauthammer stopped serving as a Fox News contributor.