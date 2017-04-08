Colombia mudslide toll reaches to 311

Bogota : The death toll from the devastating mudslide in Colombia has increased to 311, according to authorities.

The National Unit for Disaster Risk Management on Thursday said about 100 children were among the 311 victims, Efe news reported.

A heavy downpour on March 31 led to the overflow of three rivers – Mocoa, Sangoyaco and Mulato – which swept through several neighbourhoods in Mocoa, the capital of the Putumayo region.

On Monday, Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos declared a state of economic, social and ecological emergency to deal with the tragedy.–IANS