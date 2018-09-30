Cologne braces for protests as Recep Tayyip Erdogan opens mosque

Cologne: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to open one of Europe’s largest mosques in Cologne on Saturday as he wraps up a controversial visit to Germany, with police deploying in force amid planned protests. The inauguration will be the closing event of his three-day state visit, aimed at repairing frayed ties with Berlin after two years of tensions. After talks with Angela Merkel on Friday, both leaders signalled their interest in a cautious rapprochement, but the German chancellor stressed that “deep differences” remained on civil rights and other issues.

Some 10,000 Erdogan critics are expected to take to the streets in Cologne, protesting everything from Tur­key’s record on human rights and press freedom to its treatment of minority Kurds. About 300 people had gathered on the bank of the Rhine early on Saturday. They held banners proclaiming “Erdogan not welcome” and shouted slogans such as “International solidarity” and “Away with fascism”.

Cansu, a 30-year-old student of Turkish origin came from Switzerland for the rally. “I want to be the voice of people who can’t take to the streets in Turkey. Because they have been arrested, killed or otherwise suppressed. Erdogan thinks anything that differs from his opinion is terrorism. I am here to show solidarity.” And Tomas, a German student turned up in a suit spotted with fake blood. He held a giant banner with several other people that read “Dictator. Mass murderer”.