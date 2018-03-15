College flag flies at half-mast

Cambridge : The flag over the late Stephen Hawking’s Cambridge University college flew at half-mast on Wednesday, as students and academics came to pay tribute after the physicist’s death.

Gonville and Caius College, where Hawking was a fellow for over 50 years, also opened a book of condolences in the chapel and placed a black-and-white picture of him on a notice board.

Hu Xiaohua, a teacher in China and a visiting scholar at the English faculty in Cambridge, cried as she looked at the image.”I read his books and was inspired. He said never give up and he never gave up,” the 49-year-old said, dabbing her eyes with a handkerchief. She said Hawking, who was confined to a wheelchair for five decades by motor neurone disease, was one of the reasons why she moved to Cambridge and had inspired her interest in quantum physics.