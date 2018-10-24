CNN bureau in New York evacuated over suspicious package
New York: US news network CNN announced on its screens Wednesday that it had evacuated its New York bureau over a suspicious package similar to those addressed to Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. New York police confirmed to AFP that its officers had been called to the Time Warner Center, where the CNN bureau in the US financial capital is located, to investigate reports of a suspicious package.
