Clinton campaign colluded with Russia: White House

Washington : The White House on Monday claimed that there is clear evidence that former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton colluded with Russia to spread wrong information about President Donald Trump, reports PTI.

At the same time, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders strongly refuted any reports of Trump Campaign’s collusion with the Russians. She was responding to a volley of questions on the surrender of Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign manager, who has been indicted on 12 counts by a special counsel investigating into alleged Russian interference into last year’s presidential elections.

“Today’s announcement has nothing to do with the president, has nothing to do with the president’s campaign or campaign activity,” she said.

‘No evidence of Russia’s role’

Moscow: Russia’s foreign minister on Tuesday said there was no evidence the country had interfered in US elections, after a Washington probe accelerated with charges against three former aides to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, reports AFP.

“We are accused of interfering not only in US elections but also in those of other countries without one piece of evidence,” Sergei Lavrov told reporters in Moscow.

On Monday Trump’s ex-campaign chairman Paul Manafort and another former aide appeared in court, pleading not guilty to conspiracy against the US, money laundering and several other charges after the indictments in the Russia probe were unsealed.