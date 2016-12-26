Christmas hostage to materialism, says Pope

Vatican City: Pope Francis celebrated a late Saturday night Christmas Mass at the Vatican amid heavy security, a media report said on Sunday. The Mass celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ is the first major event of the Christmas season for the Pope, the BBC reported.

During the service, he said Christmas had been “taken hostage” by materialism, and that the season needed more humility.

He said people now lived in a time “when the lights of commerce cast the light of God into the shadows, when we are concerned for gifts, but cold toward those who are marginalised” the BBC quoted him as saying.