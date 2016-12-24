Sydney : An Islamic State-inspired Christmas Day terror plot targeting central Melbourne with explosives has been foiled after raids across the city resulted in seven arrests, said police. Victoria Police chief commissioner Graham Ashton alleged those detained planned to attack high-profile locations including Melbourne’s iconic train station, Federation Square and St Paul’s Cathedral. “Over the last fortnight… we have had to conduct a criminal investigation relating to the formation of what we believe was a terrorist plot,” he told a press conference. “We believe that there was an intention to conduct what we call a multi-mode attack, possibly on Christmas Day. “The attack that we will allege was being planned, we believe was going to involve an explosive event, the use of explosives, and we gathered evidence to support that.” Of the seven arrested Thursday morning, five remain in custody.
Christmas Day terror plot foiled by Australian police
