Christmas 2017: 7-year-old asks for blanket, food in heartbreaking letter to Santa Claus

Christmas is just around the corner and for children it is about Santa Claus, who is going to shower them with gifts. While many kids might have already made lists of gifts to ask from Santa, it is a letter by a 7-year-old named Crystal that is breaking the Internet. His asking for a blanket, ball and food, brought in hundreds of donations to help her and other impoverished children at her school.

The two-lined letter was shared by Ruth Espiricueta, a teacher at Monte Cristo Elementary. The letter addressing “Dear Santa Claus” read thus- “I have binde good this day. This Christmas I would like a ball and a food. I need a blanket. (sic)”. Ruth shared the letter on Facebook saying, “This makes me very sad. When your students ask for food, blankets, or a bed instead of toys?? As a teacher it breaks my heart when I hear them ask for things that we sometimes take for granted. Hopefully I will be able to fulfill at least one of their Christmas wishes.”

Crystal wrote the letter thinking about her mother, with whom she would use the ball, food for the family and the blanket because the house is too cold. Meanwhile, as soon as she shared the post on Facebook, some offered blankets, others asked if they could share toys and other materials for the little ones.

