Chinese workers thrash Pak cops

Khanewal: A group of Chinese engineers working on a China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project in Khanewal, a city in Pakistan’s Punjab province clashed with police on Friday. Chinese engineers and other staffers engaged in the construction of M4 Motorway, thrashed police men after the latter tried to stop them from leaving their camp without security.

A video showed a Chinese national standing on the bonnet of a police van, another video showed several Chinese nationals thrashing policemen and some local people. In a further provocation, the Chinese citizens cut off electricity supply to the police camp.

The District Police Officer Rizwan Umar Gondal conducted an investigation and held the Chinese workers responsible for Wednesday’s untoward incident.