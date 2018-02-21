Chinese warships entered Indian Ocean amid Maldives crisis: Report 

Beijing : Amid the raging political crisis in Maldives, five Chinese naval ships sailed into the eastern Indian Ocean to join six other vessels, a Chinese news portal reported on Tuesday, days after the former Maldivian president Muhamad Nasheed appealed to India to intervene militarily to resolve the political crisis in the island nation.

The Chinese naval ships included an amphibious landing vessel, the report in mil.news.sina.com.cn said. China has been proactively opposing any foreign intervention in Maldives since President Abdullah Yameen Abdul Gayoom, regarded as close to China, had clamped emergency early this month and arrested Supreme court judges and the opposition leaders.

The Maldives’ Parliament on Tuesday extended the state of emergency by another 30 days, approving President Yameen’s recommendation. The state of emergency will now end on March 22. Nasheed, who is currently on exile in Sri Lanka, had said India should send an envoy, backed by its military, to release the judges and leaders of political parties detained by Yameen. About 10 days ago, the Chinese navy’s “zhanlan 2018A” expedition team crossed the strait in Indonesia, and five main warships sailed into the eastern Indian Ocean, the microblog report said.