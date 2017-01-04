Chinese transgender man wins the first illegal dismissal case

Beijing : A Chinese transgender man declared victory after a court ruled he had been illegally fired in the country’s first such unfair dismissal case, even though it cleared the company of discrimination, reports AFP.

The plaintiff, who was born a woman but identifies as a man and generally wears men’s clothing, was sacked after seven days working for a health centre in the southwestern province of Guizhou, reports said. The Guiyang Yunyan district people’s court ordered the company to pay the man, known as Mr C, 843 yuan ($121) in salary as well as compensation of 1,500 yuan, Chinese outlet The Paper reported.

But the court decided last month there was a lack of evidence he was dismissed because of discrimination against transgender people, it said.

Mr C told AFP that he was “quite happy” with the result. “It is the first case in China where a sexual minority wins,”

he said. “It is also a piece of good news for the community.”