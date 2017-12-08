Chinese teen ‘decapitates mother, posts video’

Beijing: A 13-year-old Chinese boy has been arrested for allegedly killing his mother and chopping off her head.

The teenager reportedly filmed the murder and sent the video to friends via popular messaging app WeChat. He was arrested several days later after a friend showed the clip to his mother, the BBC reported.

The boy killed his mother after a quarrel at their home in Wenxing town of Sichuan province on Sunday night, reported Radio Free Asia. He then decapitated her and stored her head in a bucket, before disposing it in a drain.

The murder was not discovered until Wednesday, when one of the boy’s classmates showed the video clip to a parent who immediately reported it to the police.

The boy was arrested at school.