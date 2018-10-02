Chinese military opposes US ‘provocation’ in South China Sea

Beijing: The Chinese military on Tuesday voiced firm opposition to a US Navy warship’s entry into waters around China’s islands and reefs in the South China Sea. “The USS Decatur guided missile destroyer arbitrarily entered waters off China’s islands and reefs in the South China Sea on September 30,” said Defence Ministry spokesman Wu Qian, noting that a Chinese Navy vessel carried out identification and verification procedures and warned the US vessel off, Xinhua news agency reported.

“… The US side has sent warships into waters near China’s islands and reefs in South China Sea time and again, which has posed a grave threat to China’s sovereignty and security, severely damaged the relations between the two militaries and significantly undermined regional peace and stability.

“The Chinese military resolutely opposes such actions,” he said, adding that his country had indisputable sovereignty over the islands in the South China Sea and their adjacent waters. “China respects and safeguards the freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea in accordance with international law, but resolutely opposes any illegal provocation in the name of ‘freedom of navigation.'”