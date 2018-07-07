Chinese firms producing flags for Trump’s re-poll for 2020

Beijing : Flags for US President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign are being produced in China, despite a looming trade war, a media report said.

One of the manufacturers, Li Jiang owns a factory that began to make flags after China became part of the World Trade Organization, according to an interview published on the Washington-based National Public Radio (NPR).

The factory made products for both the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Trump campaign in 2016, CNN reported on Friday citing the interview.

“We also make flags for Trump for 2020. It seems like he has another campaign going on in 2020. Isn’t that right?” Li told NPR.

He said that making flags for Trump’s 2020 bid “is completely normal”.

“It is completely normal. And that is trade. We buy stuff from America, and America is buying stuff from China. For example, my car is from America,” Li said.

On Friday, the US and China are expected to hit each other with tariffs on $34 billion of each other’s exports.

The US tariffs on China will target more than 800 items, including industrial machinery, medical devices and auto parts.

Beijing plans to reciprocate and is expected to target 545 American products.

The US is also set to go ahead with tariffs on another $16 billion in Chinese exports later in the year and China has vowed to retaliate against US goods of equal value, CNN reported.

Li said he was not worried about a potential trade war.

“We are not so worried because first of all, we have a big price advantage over our competitors. And our clients are very smart. They would always go to the cheapest place. If China is cheap, they go to China. If America is cheap, they go to America,” he added.