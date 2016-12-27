Chinese aircraft carrier enters South China Sea

Beijing : Flexing its muscles over Taiwan, China today sailed its aircraft carrier close to the estranged island amid tensions with the US following President-elect Donald Trump’s telephone call with the Taiwanese president. The first aircraft carrier, Liaoning, accompanied by five naval vessels, entered the disputed South China Sea this afternoon after passing south of Taiwan, reports said.

“Aircraft carriers are strategic tools which should be used to show China’s strength to the world and shape the outside world’s attitude toward China…It is not built for war only. Chinese aircraft carriers must set off on a long journey,” state-run Global Times said in its editorial about the aircraft carrier conducting exercises in the South China Sea. —PTI