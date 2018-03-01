China’s ocean observation station at Maldives not a submarine base: Media

Beijing : An upcoming Chinese ocean observation station in the Maldives, not far off from the Indian coast, has neither a military application nor meant to be a submarine base, according to Chinese analysts. China and the Maldives had signed a protocol to build the joint ocean observation station during the visit of Maldives President Abdulla Yameen here in December last.

The station which will come at Makunudhoo island of the Maldives is not far from Kerala and Sri Lankan coast. “The two countries would accelerate the plan to build the station to observe the climate and the ocean, and deepen cooperation in marine ecology preservation, prevention of marine disasters and marine scientific research,” the state-run Global Times said on Wednesday, quoting the China’s State Oceanic Administration as saying about the station, reports PTI.

Though the visit took place in December last, during which Yameen, who is accused of pursuing pro-China polices also signed the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) sparking concerns in India, this is the first-time Chinese official media made mention of the station.

Today’s report comes in the backdrop of the political crisis in Maldives following stern measures like detention of Supreme Court judges, opposition leaders and the imposition of emergency by Yameen.