China, US should remain partners, not rivals, says Chinese President Xi Jinping

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that China and the United States should remain partners, not rivals, and together they can accomplish many great things for each other and the whole world.

“Together, we have mapped out a blueprint for advancing China-U.S. relations. We both agree that China and the United States should remain partners, not rivals. We both agree that when we work together, we can accomplish many great things to the benefit of our two countries and the whole world,” President XI said while hosting a dinner at the Great Hall of the People for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday. “With perseverance, our two great nations will definitely make new contribution to creating a better future for mankind,” he added.

Expressing gratitude for the warm welcome from President Xi, Trump said that this moment presents both nations with an incredible opportunity to advance peace and prosperity alongside other nations all around the world. “It is my hope that the proud spirits of the American and Chinese people will inspire our efforts to achieve a more just, secure, and peaceful world, a future worthy of the sacrifices of our ancestors, and the dreams of our children,” President Trump said.

A video of Trump's granddaughter Arabella Kushner singing in Mandarin and reciting ancient Chinese poems was played before the dinner started, drawing warm applause, Xinhua news agency reported.