Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#Demonetisation
#Trends2016
#RahulGandhi
Home / World / China to set up world’s highest altitude telescopes in Tibet

China to set up world’s highest altitude telescopes in Tibet

— By K J M Varma | Jan 08, 2017 12:20 pm
FOLLOW US:

Beijing : China is setting up the world’s highest altitude gravitational wave telescopes in a Tibet prefecture close to Line of Actual Control with India with a budget of $18.8 million to detect faintest echoes resonating from universe which may reveal more about the Big Bang theory, reports PTI.

 Construction has started for the first telescope, code-named Ngari No 1, 30 km south of Shiquanhe Town in Ngari Prefecture, said Yao Yongqiang chief researcher with the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

  Parts of Nagri is last Tibetan prefecture at China’s border with India.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK