China tests spy drones in ‘near space death zone’

Beijing : China has successfully tested high-altitude bat-sized spy drones which could help it dominate “near space” and use it for military intelligence purposes, a media report said on Tuesday.

Near space, which begins at about 20km above sea level, has until now been regarded a “death zone” for drones due to thin air and extremely low temperatures.

At this altitude, thin air makes it hard to generate lift for a drone while extremely low temperature means electronic components, like batteries are prone to fail.

However, a new type of indigenously-developed drone that is undergoing testing appears to have overcome such difficulties, marking a significant step towards China’s ambitions of exploiting near space for purposes of military intelligence, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

The test involved two experimental unmanned aerial vehicles being sent up on a high-pressure balloon before being deployed at different altitudes. The second drone was deployed at an altitude of nine-km, it said.

Each of the drones, which are about the size of a bat, was launched using an electromagnetic pulse that accelerated them from zero to 100 km within a space of about the length of an arm.