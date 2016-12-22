China sticks to its stand on Azhar despite NIA charge sheet

Beijing : India’s move to charge sheet Masood Azhar in the Pathankot terror attack appears to have not made much impact on China as Beijing said any move by New Delhi to bring about a UN ban on the JeM chief must be in line with rules and procedures laid down by the Security Council.

“On the question of listing in the 1267 Committee, I have expressed the Chinese position many times,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told PTI in response to a question on NIA listing Azhar, the head of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad, as terrorist in the charge sheet on the attack on an air force base in Pathankot in January this year.

“Listing in the 1267 Committee must be in line with the relevant resolutions of the UNSC and the rules of procedure of the Committee,” Hua said in a written reply here.

NIA on Monday filed a charge sheet against Azhar, his brother and two others for hatching the conspiracy of the attack that killed seven personnel and injured 37 others.

Hua’s reply came as China’s second technical hold in the UN blocking India’s move to list Azhar as a terrorist under the 1267 committee rules of the UNSC is set to expire towards the end of this month.

On March 31, China, a veto-wielding permanent member of the UN Security Council, had blocked India’s move to impose a ban on Azhar under the Sanctions Committee of the Council.

China was the only member in the 15-nation UN body to put a hold on India’s application with all other 14 members of the Council supporting New Delhi’s bid to place Azhar on the 1267 sanctions list that would subject him to an assets freeze and travel ban.