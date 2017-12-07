China says Indian drone entered its airspace, crashed

BEIJING: The Chinese military alleged on Thursday that an Indian drone intruded into China’s airspace and crashed.

“The Indian UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) intruded into China’s airspace and crashed recently, and Chinese border troops have conducted identification and verification over the vehicle,” Xinhua news agency quoted Zhang Shuili, deputy head of the combat bureau of the Western Theater Command’s joint staff department, as saying.

“India’s move has infringed upon China’s territorial sovereignty and we are strongly dissatisfied with and opposed to this. We will fulfil our mission and responsibility and defend China’s national sovereignty and security resolutely,” he added. saying, without giving details about when or where the incident happened.

In August, China and India pulled back their troops to resolve a tense deadlock at Doklam in the Sikkim sector, which is claimed by both China and Bhutan. Army chief Bipin Rawat had said in September that India could not afford to be complacent and must be prepared for war.