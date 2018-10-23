China: No threat of flood in Arunachal, Assam

Beijing : China on Monday said the flood situation in Yarlung Tsangpo river has “returned to normal” after it posed a threat to India’s northeastern states following the formation of an artificial lake created by a landslide in Tibet. China also said it will continue to share the flood data with India. People living along the banks of Siang river in Arunachal Pradesh were moved to safer places after China informed India about the landslide, which occurred on October 17, blocking Yarlung Tsangpo river in Tibet leading to the formation of the artificial lake.

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday had also directed authorities in districts bordering Arunachal Pradesh to “remain alert” for possible flash flood and take all possible steps to prevent any major catastrophe. The Yarlung Tsangpo river is known as the Siang after it enters India at Arunachal from the Tibetan region and is called the Brahmaputra once it reaches Assam. “By October 20, the river section of the barrier lake has returned to normal.

We will keep close monitoring of the landslide situation and maintain close communication and cooperation with the Indian side through the existing channels,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a media briefing in Beijing. She said the Chinese hydrological department had informed India about the situation immediately after the landslide and also launched the emergency reporting mechanism.