China launches remote sensing satellites

Beijing: The first group of China’s Yaogan-31 remote sensing satellites was launched into space on Tuesday. The launch took place at 12.25 p.m. from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre, Xinhua news agency reported. The satellites were carried by a Long March-4C rocket, the 271st mission for the Long March rocket family.

The mission also sent a micro nanotechnology experiment satellite into orbit. The satellites will be used for electromagnetic environment surveys and other related technology tests. China launched the first “Yaogan” series satellite, Yaogan-1, in 2006.