China hopes US President Donald Trump’s visit will boost ties

Beijing: China on Thursday said it hoped that US President Donald Trump‘s upcoming visit to Beijing would help boost bilateral relations. The Foreign Affairs Ministry formally announced Trump’s visit next week, along with some details of his agenda, as part of the President’s Asia tour from November 4 to 14.

Trump will arrive in Beijing on November 8 and the following day he is expected to be a busy one in the Great Hall of the People, seat of the legislative and ceremonial activities of the Chinese government. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Trump will participate in a welcoming ceremony there, attend business and bilateral meetings and finally appear jointly before the press.

The two leaders will discuss bilateral relations and international issues, said ministry spokesperson Lu Kang. He said China stands ready to work with the US to achieve important results during Trump’s visit in order to inject new and strong impetus into the development of bilateral ties. Trump’s first official visit to China will conclude on November 10, after which he will travel to Vietnam to participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.