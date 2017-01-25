China hits back at US over disputed isles claims

Beijing : As Trump administration fired its first salvo to counter China’s island building in disputed South China Sea, a perturbed Beijing hit back saying it will firmly safeguard its “indisputable sovereignty” irrespective of what America says, reports PTI.

“China’s position on the South China Sea (SCS) is clear and consistent. There is no change in our position. China has indisputable sovereignty over SCS islands and adjacent Waters,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

Her comments came hours after White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer issued a stern warning to China, saying the US will protect its interests in the SCS and defend international territories from being taken over by “one country”.

This is first direct comment by Trump administration after the tough talking billionaire took over as President on Friday, signalling an assertive policy on the SCS contrary to a cautious policy pursued by Obama administration. “China’s action in SCS are legitimate, lawful and reasonable. Whatever other countries wants to do or say China’s determination to safeguard our maritime interests, sovereign rights and interests are firm,” Hua retorted.