China confident of ensuring CPEC success

Beijing: China today said it is confident in ensuring the success of the USD 50 billion CPEC, a day after Pakistan’s security czar alleged that the US along with India is conspiring against the ambitious economic corridor. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of China’s prestigious One Belt One Road, passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The CPEC links China’s restive Xinjiang region with Pakistan’s Balochistan province.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told reporters today that China hopes more countries to join the project. “I want to reiterate that CPEC is a new type of framework for the long term cooperation in various areas between China and Pakistan,” she said when asked about Pakistan’s claims.

The project is not only of positive significance for the development of the two countries but also conducive to the development of whole region, Hua said. “We hope CPEC can receive more support and recognition of more countries and we are confident in ensuring the success of the building of CPEC with various parties including Pakistan,” she added. Pakistan’s National Security Advisor Lt Gen (retd.) Nasser Khan Janjua yesterday accused the US of conspiring against the multi-billion economic corridor with India.