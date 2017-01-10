China concerned over the threat

Beijing: A day after North Korea threatened to launch a nuclear missile “anytime and anywhere”, a “concerned” China on Monday urged the relevant parties not to aggravate tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

“We have noticed relevant reports,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

Lu said the United Nations Security Council resolutions are clear about North’s testing activities in utilising inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM) technologies.

He said that in light of the current complex and sensitive situation, China urges relevant parties not to take action that could aggravate tensions.

China will pay close attention to developments in the region and make efforts to maintain its peace and stability, Lu said. —IANS