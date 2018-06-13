Child sex abuse: Pope’s envoys to ‘ask forgiveness’

Santiago : The Vatican’s top abuse investigator arrived in Chile on Tuesday, a day after Pope Francis accepted the resignation of three bishops from the scandal-wracked Chilean Church.

Maltese archbishop Charles Slicluna was accompanied by another papal envoy Jordi Bertomeu. “We have come to ask forgiveness” from the victims on behalf of Pope Francis, said Bertomeu as they arrived in Santiago.

The two officials are to travel to Osorno, the Catholic diocese that was led by controversial bishop Juan Barros, one of three bishops whose resignation Francis accepted yesterday, following a child sex abuse scandal which has come to haunt his papacy.

The entire Chilean delegation of bishops that was called to a meeting with the pope in the Vatican last month resigned. But so far, the pope has accepted only three resignations.