Child death below 5 declined faster in India: UN

New Delhi: India continues to show impressive gains in reduction of child deaths with under-five deaths falling below the one million mark for the first time, the UN said in a new report. It said India’s share of global child deaths continues to steadily reduce, declining from nearly 22 per cent in 2012 to 18 per cent in 2017, which is for the first time equal to its share of the total global births.

India accounts for 18 per cent of global births and now for 18 per cent of global child deaths. “The under-five mortality rate of India at 39 per 1,000 now equals that of the world, highlighting the much faster decline by India in the last five years as compared to the global decline,” the report said.

According to it, the gender gap in child survival has reduced almost four-fold in the last five years, with under-five mortality of girl child now being 2.5 per cent higher, compared to nearly 10 per cent in 2012. However, as per the report released by Unicef, the World Health Organization (WHO), the UN Population Division and the World Bank Group, an estimated 6.3 million children under 15 years of age died in 2017 and the vast majority of these deaths — 5.4 million — occurred in the first five years of life, with newborns accounting for around half of the deaths.

“Without urgent action, 56 million children under five will die from now until 2030 — half of them newborns. We have made remarkable progress to save children since 1990, but millions are still dying because of who they are and where they are born. With simple solutions like medicines, clean water, electricity and vaccines, we can change that reality for every child,” said Laurence Chandy, Unicef Director of Data, Research and Policy, in a statement.

Globally in 2017, half of all deaths under five years of age took place in sub-Saharan Africa and another 30 per cent in Southern Asia. In sub-Saharan Africa, one in 13 children died before their fifth birthday. In high-income countries, that number was one in 185.

In 2017, 2.5 million newborns died in their first month. A baby born in sub-Saharan Africa or in Southern Asia was nine times more likely to die in the first month than a baby born in a high-income country. And progress towards saving newborns has been slower than for other children under five years of age since 1990. As per the UN, most children under five die due to preventable or treatable causes such as complications during birth, pneumonia, diarrhoea, neonatal sepsis and malaria.

For children everywhere, the most risky period of life is the first month. In 2017, 2.5 million newborns died in their first month. Under-five mortality rates among children in rural areas are, on average, 50 per cent higher than among children in urban areas. In addition, those born to uneducated mothers are more than twice as likely to die before turning five than those born to mothers with a secondary or higher education.