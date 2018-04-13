Chemical weapons watchdog confirms UK findings in Russian ex-spy case

London : The international chemical weapons watchdog on Thursday confirmed the UK’s findings that the source of the military-grade nerve agent used to target the former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the English city of Salisbury originally came from Russia, reports PTI.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said the chemical used against Sergei and Yulia Skripal was “of high purity”, without mentioning the exact name of the substance which will be reserved for the complete classified report it has prepared.