Catalonia’s ousted leader Puigdemont turns himself in to Belgian police

Brussels : Catalonia’s sacked separatist leader Carles Puigdemont and four of his former ministers turned themselves in to Belgian police today after Spain issued a warrant for their arrest.

The five, who face accusations of rebellion and sedition in Spain, are due to appear later today before a judge who will decide within 24 hours whether to detain or release them.

It is the latest dramatic development in the crisis unleashed by the Catalan separatists’ push for independence from Spain that sent shock waves across Europe.

Puigdemont and his allies fled to Belgium last Monday after Spain sacked the Catalan executive and imposed direct rule on Madrid following the regional parliament’s declaration of independence last month.

“They were deprived of their liberty at 9.17 AM,” the Belgian prosecutor’s office said. “We were in regular contact with the lawyers of the five people and they agreed to turn up at the police station,” prosecution spokesman Gilles Dejemeppe said.

“They honoured that commitment.”

Only the five, their lawyer and an interpreter will be present at Sunday’s hearing.

Spain issued a warrant for their arrest on Friday after they failed to appear before a judge on claims of sedition, rebellion and misuse of public funds over the move to declare Catalonia an independent republic.

The judge in Madrid had on Thursday put Puigdemont’s deputy and seven other deposed regional ministers behind bars because of a risk that they would flee.

Puigdemont, 54, who insists that Catalonia earned the right to declare independence following a disputed referendum last month, had said Friday that he was willing to cooperate with Belgian authorities.

But he said he was not convinced by guarantees of a fair trial back home, denouncing the “enormous pressure and political influence on judicial power in Spain”.

The ousted Catalan leader, who still describes himself as “president,” has also said he is willing to run as a candidate in Catalonia’s December 21 snap election, which was organised after Madrid fired the region’s government over the independence declaration.

“We want president Puigdemont to be the person who leads the big offensive we will carry out on the 21st at the polls,” said Marta Pascal, spokeswoman for his PDeCAT party.

She said the conservative, pro-independence party was looking to put together a “big united list,” a day after Puigdemont himself called for separatists to unite in the election. ‘Catalan separatists would lose votes in Dec election’ polls.

Barcelona : Catalonia’s separatist ERC party,

whose leader is in custody, would win December regional elections but the independence coalition as a whole could lose its absolute majority in parliament, according to opinion

polls published on Sunday.

PDeCAT, the party of deposed Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, who is currently in Belgium and refused to appear before a judge in Madrid last week, would only come fourth, the two surveys suggest.

According to one poll published in Catalan daily La Vanguardia, independence parties ERC, PDeCAT and the far-left CUP would only win 46 per cent of votes, 1.8 per cent down on the last election in September 2015.

The poll — which was carried out from October 30 to November 3 — also suggested pro-unity parties would win more votes than in 2015.

It said the conservative Popular Party of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, the centrist Ciudadanos and Catalonia’s Socialist party would together win 44 per cent, or five per cent more.

Most of the remaining 10 per cent, it said, would go to Catalunya en Comu, a party that is anti-independence but supports holding a legal referendum. Catalonia is currently under direct rule from Madrid after its majority separatist parliament last month declared independence, and Rajoy called a December 21 election in a bid to “restore normality” to the region. And on Thursday, a Spanish court detained ERC leader Oriol Junqueras and other deposed regional ministers over their role in Catalonia’s independence drive. The poll in La Vanguardia found that the three independence parties would get 66 to 69 lawmakers in the 135- seat regional parliament, where an absolute majority is 68. The clear winner would be ERC (Republican Left of Catalonia), followed by Ciudadanos, which was founded in Catalonia as an anti-independence party, and the Socialist party. Puigdemont’s conservative PDeCAT would come fourth, with 14 to 15 seats.In another poll published by the conservative La Razon daily, the three separatist parties would only secure 65 lawmakers, seven less than in the 2015 election. It also said the number of pro-independence voters would drop from 1.9 million in 2015 to 1.7 million out of a total electorate of over five million people.