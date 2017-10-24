Catalan party threatens ‘massive’ civil disobedience against Spain

Barcelona : A far-left Catalan party on Monday threatened “massive civil disobedience” if Spain dismisses the region’s government to stave off its threat to declare independence.

The Popular Unity Candidacy (CUP) party denounced Madrid’s plans as the “biggest aggression” against the Catalan people since the Franco dictatorship.

“This aggression will receive a response in the form of massive civil disobedience,” said the party, a key regional power broker, in a statement. The CUP’s threat upped the stakes in the standoff over Catalan independence, which has raised fears of unrest in Spain’s deepest political crisis in decades. Half a million angry separatists took to the streets of Barcelona on Saturday after Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy announced he would remove Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and his executive, reports AFP.

Rajoy said Madrid would take control of ministries under unprecedented measures to stop the region breaking away. The CUP is a key ally of the ruling separatist coalition in the regional parliament.

It said the details of the protest actions it is planning would be unveiled later this week. Catalan parties were scheduled to meet on Monday to set a date and agenda for a gathering of the regional parliament to debate their next steps. Such a session could give the ruling separatists another opportunity to declare unilateral independence. They have been threatening to do so since holding a banned referendum on the issue on October 1. “What happens now, with everyone in agreement and unity, is that we will announce what we will do and how,” Catalan government spokesman Jordi Turull said. He denounced what he called “a fully-fledged coup against Catalan institutions”.