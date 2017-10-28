Catalan parliament declares independence from Spain

Barcelona: Catalan lawmakers on Friday voted to declare independence from Spain, as Madrid vowed to “restore legality” and quash the region’s secessionist bid. Within 40 minutes of the regional parliament in Barcelona passing a resolution to “declare Catalonia an independent state in the form of a republic”, the Spanish Prime Minister responded, imposing direct rule on the region. He also urged “all Spani-ards to remain calm”. ‘‘The rule of law will restore legality in Catalonia,” he tweeted.

The Spanish government in Madrid has invoked article 155 of the country’s constitution, dismantling Catalonia’s autonomy. The government also said the country’s top prosecutor will seek rebellion charges against those responsible for the vote. That means Catalonia President Carles Puigdemont and others could face up to 25 years in prison. Under the eyes of a nervous nation, Catalonia’s regional Parliament had held a secret ballot, on a resolution the region’s authorities have no legal power to execute. Independence was approved with 70 MPs in favour, 10 against and two blank ballots in the 135-member House.

In a major escalation of the territorial conflict, the Spanish Senate authorized the government to take direct control of the fractious region, just after lawmakers declared independence. Roughly the size of Belgium, the semi-autonomous north-eastern region accounts for about 16 per cent of Spain’s population and a fifth of its economic output. Resentment to Madrid’s perceived interference has been growing for years, culminating in an October 1 independence vote deemed illegal by the central government and courts.

But while fiercely protective of their language, culture and autonomy — restored at the end of the 1939-1975 dictatorship of Francisco Franco — Catalans are deeply divided on independence.

Pro-independence groups have vowed a campaign of civil disobedience to protect public buildings in the event of a crackdown by Madrid, which may involve the feared national riot police and even the army. Thousands of Catalans gathered outside the parliament building and cheered and danced after the motion was passed.