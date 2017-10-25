Catalan leaders to challenge Spain’s takeover

MADRID: Catalonia’s political leaders intend to bring a legal challenge to prevent the Spanish government from removing them from office and taking over running the region to stop its push for independence, a regional spokesman said on Tuesday, reports AP.

Appeals will be lodged in Spain’s Constitutional and Supreme courts against Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy’s decision to sack Catalonia’s government and curtail the regional parliament’s powers, regional government spokesman Jordi Turull said. If the regional government is not successful in Spanish courts, it will pursue the case in international courts, Turull said.

Spain’s Senate is expected to approve Rajoy’s plans on Friday, triggering previously untapped constitutional powers to act against Catalan leaders accused of violating law and court orders by holding a secession referendum and preparing to declare independence.