Car strikes White House security barrier, driver apprehended

Washington D.C: A mini-van struck a security barrier outside the White House at Pennsylvania Avenue here on Friday.

According to the United States Secret Service, the driver, a female, has been apprehended. The crash was done intentionally and did not breach the barrier, The Hill reported.

The Secret Service added that the female driver was suffering from mental problems and that no law enforcement personnel were injured in the incident.

US President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull were conducting a joint press conference when the incident took place. Turnbull is on a four-day visit to the US, having arrived on Thursday, on account of completing 100 years of military relations between the US and Australia.