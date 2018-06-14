Candidature of Shahrukh’s  cousin in Pak gets approval

Peshawar : The candidature of Noor Jehan, cousin of Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan, has been approved by the Election Commission of Khyber Pakthunkhwa province who will be contesting in the July 25 elections as an independent candidate. Jehan, Khan’s paternal cousin, is contesting the elections as an independent candidate from PK-77 constituency as she was earlier denied ticket by the Awami National Party (ANP) to which she remained associated since her birth. She said her forefathers had an association with the ANP since partition in 1947.

The election commission of the province has accepted her nomination papers to contest the elections for the provincial legislature on a general seat from Peshawar city.

Pak’s EC rejects Saeed’s party MML’s plea to register as political party

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Election Commission on Thursday rejected for a second time an application by the Milli Muslim League, an offshoot of Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s banned Jamat-ud-Dawah, to register it as a political party just weeks before the general elections.

13 transgenders in fray

Thirteen members of the transgender community will be contesting the July 25 elections on various seats across Pakistan, the All Pakistan Transgender Election Network (Apten) said.

It said two transgender leaders – Nayab Ali and Lubna Lal – will contest on Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Gulalai (PTI-G) tickets, while the remaining 11 candidates will run as independents, Dawn reported.