Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologises for breaking conflict laws

Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has apologized for his actions after the country’s ethics watchdog ruled that he violated some provisions of the Conflict of Interest Act when he vacationed on a private island belonging to the billionaire philanthropist and spiritual leader Aga Khan last year.

“I’m sorry I didn’t, and in the future I will be clearing all my family vacations with the commissioner,” the local media reported Trudeau as telling reporters.

Conflict of Interest Commissioner Mary Dawson said that Trudeau violated a rule on gifts when he accepted a family vacation at Bells Cay in December 2016, a trip organized by his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.

While Trudeau maintains that Aga Khan is a family friend, Dawson found the exception for gifts from friends did not apply. “The vacations accepted by Trudeau or his family could reasonably be seen to have been given to influence Trudeau in his capacity as Prime Minister,” Dawson said.

Trudeau also breached the rules when he and his family travelled in the Aga Khan’s private helicopter last December and also when his family travelled on a non-commercial aircraft chartered by the Aga Khan in March 2016, Dawson said.

In addition to this, she also found that the Canadian leader breached the part of the act when he didn’t recuse himself from private meetings with the spiritual leader in May 2016.

However, Trudeau did not discuss any parliamentary business with the Aga Khan or his representatives, the report said.