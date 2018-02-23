Canada flew celebrity Chef Vikram Vij to India at taxpayer expense for Justin Trudeau

New Delhi: The Government of Canada flew Vancouver celebrity restaurateur and Chef Vikram Vij to India at the expense of taxpayer’s money to cook for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other ministers. Vij, the co-founder of Vancouver’s Vij’s restaurant, was flown to India as Trudeau is on a week-long trip in the country. At a meeting between the Canadian High Commissioner and a delegation to India, Vij was thanked for dinner.

The meeting also included Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains. The parliamentary secretary for national revenue, Kamal Khera tweeted about the meeting on Monday.

Action-oriented meeting with the Canadian delegation, discussing our plans to strengthen Canada’s relationship with #India. Thank you to High Commissioner @NadirYPatel for your leadership and Chef Vikram Vij for the exquisite dinner! #TrudeauInIndia #Trade #Jobs pic.twitter.com/DPcYYzOZIp

— Kamal Khera (@KamalKheraLib) February 19, 2018

Vij had cooked for an event that saw convicted Khalistani terrorist Jaspal Atwal attending the event. He had also cooked for a reception hosted by the Canadian High Commissioner on Thursday. Global Affairs Canada spokesperson Elizabeth Reid said that Global Affairs Canada covered Vij’s airfare and accommodation, but did not disclose how much his trip cost the taxpayers.

“Mr. Vij’s involvement will contribute to make the event a memorable celebration of the Canada-India friendship,” Global News quoted Global Affairs Canada spokesperson Elizabeth Reid as saying. Goldy Hyder, a communications strategist and CEO of Hill and Knowlton Strategies, said it was a “wise investment” to bring Vij to India during Trudeau’s trip. “I think it’s an opportunity for us to showcase our food, showcase our agricultural industry which is in great demand here in India,” he said.