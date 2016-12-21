Canada asks Taliban to free couple held for four years

Ottawa: Canada has called for the unconditional release of a Canadian man and his American wife after a new video appeared showing them begging their governments to intervene on their behalf with their Afghan captors.

The video, which was uploaded on YouTube, shows Canadian Joshua Boyle and American Caitlan Coleman, who were kidnapped in Afghanistan in 2012. The video showed for the first time the two sons of the couple.

“We are deeply concerned for the safety and wellbeing of Joshua Boyle, Caitlan Coleman and their young children and call for their unconditional release,” O’Shaughnessy was quoted by Al Jazeera as saying.

The US State Department said it was reviewing the footage. —IANS