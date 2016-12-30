Cameron to be next Nato chief?

London : Former British Prime Minister David Cameron emerged as a frontrunner to be the next Secretary General of Nato after various reports emerged that he will be nominated by Prime Minister Theresa May. Allies of Cameron said he was open to taking up the top job on the world stage and they believe that Britain would benefit from his return to frontline politics.

The current Nato boss, former Norwegian Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg, will finish his term either in 2018 or 2019. One senior cabinet member told the Daily Mail: “We’ve got to find a role for him — he has so much to offer. We have got to get him batting for Britain again.” Friends of Cameron said that it was crucial for Britain to get the Nato job if it wants to “play a greater role in European security and show EU allies that it wants to play a constructive post-Brexit role on the continent.”