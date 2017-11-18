Bush Sr unlikely to be prosecuted

Houston : Allegations that former President George H W Bush inappropriately touched seven women involve potential crimes punishable by fines or jail time, if they had been prosecuted.

All but one of the cases is ineligible under state laws that limit when a prosecution can begin after an alleged crime, and several lawyers interviewed said that it would be difficult to win a conviction against Bush, who has vascular parkinsonism, a rare syndrome that mimics Parkinson’s disease.

“You’re still going to be facing prosecuting a 93-year- old man in a wheelchair that’s a former president,” said Toby Shook, a lawyer who previously served as a prosecutor in Dallas. “I doubt if you could ever find a jury that would ever want to convict him.”

There’s no indication prosecutors are planning to pursue a case against Bush. Jordana Grolnick, an actress who alleged that Bush groped her behind last year, said that she has no plans to report the 41st president to authorities.

That appears to be the only incident that hasn’t reached the local statute of limitations on how long a crime can be prosecuted after it occurs.