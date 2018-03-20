British woman fighting against ISIS killed in Syria

London : A British woman who had joined a Kurdish militia to fight the Islamic State (ISIS) terror group has been killed in war-torn Syria, according to her father.

Anna Campbell, a 26-year-old plumber from the town of Lewes in East Sussex, died on March 15 in Syria’s Afrin city while with the Kurdish Women’s Protection Units – the YPJ. Her father, Dirk Campbell, said it is feared she was killed by Turkish airstrikes. “She wanted to create a better world and she would do everything in her power to do that,” he said, describing his daughter as fiercely determined and idealistic.

“I feel I should have done more to persuade her to come back, but she was completely adamant,” he added.

Turkey has been fighting Kurdish groups on Syrian territory close to its border since January this year.

Campbell had travelled to Syria from Bristol in May, 2017 to help the Kurds, who were battling ISIS at the time.

The YPJ is an all-female brigade of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which has around 50,000 Kurdish men and women fighting against the terrorist network in northern Syria.

The group has been defending the Kurdish-majority city of Afrin from Turkish forces backed by Syrian rebels after they launched an offensive in mid-January, reports PTI.