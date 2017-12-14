British Royals attend ‘Star Wars’ premiere

London : Prince William and Prince Harry attended the premie re of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” here. William and Harry — who proposed to actress Meghan Markle last month — have a cameo in the movie as they visited the film set in April last year.

They will appear as Stormtroopers and will reportedly give Benicio Del Toro a slap on the backside.

When they arrived, the royals were greeted by the small droid BB-8 and diehard fans before the European premiere of the film in Kensington, west London, reports mirror.co.uk.

The brothers then met members of the cast and crew, and Harry was later presented with a Stormtrooper’s helmet, reports IAN.

The film’s stars Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, John Boyega and Daisy Ridley were also on hand as fans.

The stars addressed fans before heading inside, with Ridley promising a “fun and emotional journey” in the latest instalment of the hit sci-fi franchise.

The star, who reprises her role as Rey, braved the winter air as she stepped onto a red carpet lined with Stormtroopers on Tuesday evening.

Ridley was joined at the event by co-star Hamill, returning as Luke Skywalker, Boyega as Finn, Driver as evil Kylo Ren and director Rian Johnson.

Veteran actor Anthony Daniels, who has played lovably fussy droid C-3PO in every “Star Wars” episode so far, also joined in the fun. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is set to release in India on Friday.