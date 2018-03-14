British physicist Stephen Hawking no more: Rare and Unseen photos of the renowned physicist

There are not many scientists who have managed to achieve rockstar status. British renowned physicist Stephen Hawkings, who died at the age of 76, is definitely one of them. He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many more years. Hawking was probably the best-known scientist in the world. His early work on black holes transformed how scientists think about the nature of the universe.

He was a genius who dedicated his life to unlocking the secrets of the Universe. At the age of 22, Prof Stephen Hawking was given only a few years to live after being diagnosed with a rare form of motor neurone disease.

Stephen Hawking inspired millions despite suffering from a life-threatening condition. Known the world over for his acclaimed book “A Brief History of Time: From the Big Bang to Black Holes”, Hawking was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) — a progressive neuro-degenerative disease — in 1963 at age 21. For the rest of his life, the physicist used a wheelchair to move around and a speech synthesizer that allowed him to speak in a computerised voice with an American accent. For Hawking, the early diagnosis of his terminal disease ignited a fresh sense of purpose.