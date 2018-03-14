British physicist Stephen Hawking no more: Rare and Unseen photos of the renowned physicist
In this file photo taken on September 19, 2013, theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking poses during a photo call for a gala screening of the documentary 'Hawking', a film about the scientist's life, at the opening night of the Cambridge Film Festival in Cambridge, eastern England. / AFP PHOTO / ANDREW COWIE
There are not many scientists who have managed to achieve rockstar status. British renowned physicist Stephen Hawkings, who died at the age of 76, is definitely one of them. He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many more years. Hawking was probably the best-known scientist in the world. His early work on black holes transformed how scientists think about the nature of the universe.
He was a genius who dedicated his life to unlocking the secrets of the Universe. At the age of 22, Prof Stephen Hawking was given only a few years to live after being diagnosed with a rare form of motor neurone disease.
Stephen Hawking inspired millions despite suffering from a life-threatening condition. Known the world over for his acclaimed book “A Brief History of Time: From the Big Bang to Black Holes”, Hawking was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) — a progressive neuro-degenerative disease — in 1963 at age 21. For the rest of his life, the physicist used a wheelchair to move around and a speech synthesizer that allowed him to speak in a computerised voice with an American accent. For Hawking, the early diagnosis of his terminal disease ignited a fresh sense of purpose.
Unseen pictures of late Professor Stephen Hawking
Stephen Hawking at the BAFTA
In this file photo, British scientist Stephen Hawking arrives for the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Opera House in London. / AFP PHOTO / Justin TALLIS
Stephen Hawking at the Vatican
In this file photo taken on November 28, 2016 Pope Francis (L) meets with English theoretical physicist and cosmologist Stephen Hawking at the Vatican on November 28, 2016.
Hawking at the Royal Albert Hall, central London
FILE - In this March 30, 2015, file photo, Professor Stephen Hawking arrives for the Interstellar Live show at the Royal Albert Hall in central London. AP/PTI
Hawking at the University of Cambridge
(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 19, 2016, British scientist Stephen Hawking attends the launch of The Leverhulme Centre for the Future of Intelligence (CFI) at the University of Cambridge, in Cambridge, eastern England. / AFP PHOTO / NIKLAS HALLE'N
Hawking with family at BAFTA red carpet
(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 8, 2015, British scientist Stephen Hawking (C) arrives on the red carpet with former wife Jane Hawking (L) and daughter Lucy Hawking (R) for the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Opera House in London. / AFP PHOTO / Justin TALLIS
Hawking at the premier of 'The Theory of Everything'
(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 09, 2014, British scientist Stephen Hawking (2L), his former wife Jane (2R) and British actors Felicity Jones (L) and Eddie Redmayne (R) attend the UK premiere of the film 'The Theory of Everything' in London. The film is based on the memoir Travelling to Infinity: My Life with Stephen, by Jane Hawking, and stars Eddie Redmayne protraying the renowned astrophysicist Stephen Hawking. AFP PHOTO / JUSTIN TALLIS
Stephen Hawking experiences zero gravity
In this file photo taken on April 26, 2007, and released by Zero-G, British cosmologist Stephen Hawking experiences zero gravity during a flight over the Atlantic Ocean. "It was amazing ... I could have gone on and on," Hawking, 65, said after riding for two hours on a modified jet that flew a rollercoaster trajectory to create the impression of microgravity. / AFP PHOTO / ZERO G / ZERO G
Stephen Hawking and daughter Lucy
(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 21, 2008, British physicist Stephen Hawking (L) and his daughter Lucy Hawking give a lecture entitled 'Why We Should Go Into Space' during the 50 Years of NASA lecture series at George Washington University in Washington, DC. / AFP PHOTO / Jim WATSON
Stephen Hawking meets former South Africa President Nelson Mandela
In this file photo taken on May 14, 2008, South Africa former President Nelson Mandela meets with British scientist Professor Stephen Hawking in Johannesburg. / AFP PHOTO / DENIS FARRELL
Hawking receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom
In this file photo taken on August 12, 2009, Stephen Hawking receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom from US President Barack Obama during a ceremony in the East Room at the White House on August 12, 2009. / AFP PHOTO / Jewel SAMAD