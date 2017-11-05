British MP suspended over ‘serious’ sexual misconduct allegations

London : An MP from the ruling Conservative party has become the latest subject of a growing furore over sexual misconduct involving British parliamentarians after he was suspended by the party over “serious allegations” that have been referred to the police.

Charlie Elphickle, MP for Dover, has denied any wrongdoing and accused his party of informing the media about his suspension on Friday night before informing him directly.

“The party tipped off the press before telling me of my suspension. I am not aware of what the alleged claims are and deny any wrongdoing,” said the 46-year-old married MP in a statement on Twitter.

He becomes the latest in a series of names being linked with inappropriate behaviour, including Opposition Labour party MP Clive Lewis being forced to “completely” deny allegations of groping a woman at the party’s annual conference a few weeks ago. The Labour Party, however, has launched an investigation after a formal complaint was made against the Norwich South MP on Friday.