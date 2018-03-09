British High commission announces Asma Jahangir Scholarship Britain

United Kingdom: The British High Commission announced a scholarship, to pay tribute to renowned lawyer and human activist Late Asma Jahangir, who passed away in February.

The Asma Jahangir Scholarship will be awarded to a top female candidate who is selected for the British government-funded Chevening Awards programme every year. Jahangir passed away on February 11 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The Chevening scholarships are awarded to outstanding emerging leaders from around the world to pursue a one-year Masters programme at any UK university. Over 1,600 Pakistanis have been awarded the scholarship since 1983 according to Dawn.

The announcement regarding the scholarship was made on the occasion of International Women Day which was celebrated worldwide on March 9. British High commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew took to his Twitter account to express his delight over the launch of new scholarship.

“I’m delighted to announce the creation of a new annual “Asma Jahangir Scholarship” for the top female Chevening Scholarship candidate”, he tweeted. Asma Jahangir was the co-founder of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the Women’s Action Forum. She also participated in the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy and protested against former Pakistan President Zia-ul-Haq’s oppressive military rule.